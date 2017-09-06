Game Of Thrones Season 5 Episode 10: Mother’s Mercy

The Game Of Thrones Season 5 Finale airs tonight. The episode is called "Mother's Mercy."

Earlier this week, HBO released a video sneak preview of the episode, as well as sneak peek photos. We've embedded the video below, and included the photos in a gallery.

According to the official HBO description for the "Mother's Mercy" episode, Stannis marches. Dany is surrounded by strangers. Cersei (Lena Headey) seeks forgiveness. Jon is challenged.

The "Mother's Mercy" episode of Game Of Thrones is written by David Benioff & D.B. Weiss and directed by David Nutter. The "Mother's Mercy" episode of Game Of Thrones airs on Sunday, June 7 at 9 PM ET on HBO.