Happy Birthday To The Walking Dead’s Scott Wilson

In the history of The Walking Dead TV series, there are probably few deaths that hit fans harder than the decapitation of Scott Wilson's beloved Hershel Greene. When Wilson's character was first introduced during Season 2 of The Walking Dead, producers told him that his character would be killed off in his first season. However, probably due to the immense popularity that Scott Wilson's acting ability helped bring to the character, Hershel Greene not only survived Season 2 but all of Season 3, although he lost a leg along the way. In Season 4, Hershel finally met his demise, but producers rewarded the character with one of the most memorable deaths ever at the hands of The Governor. Even though our site readers know Scott Wilson best as Hershel Greene, the veteran actor has had and continues to have an illustrious career. According to IMDB, Wilson has 78 credits in television and movie productions. Wilson was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The Ninth Configuration. Scott Wilson was born in Atlanta, Georgia on March 29, 1942. Happy 72nd Birthday, Scott Wilson!