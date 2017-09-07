Next Week’s Walking Dead Features 7,500 Walkers

On tonight's Talking Dead, AMC aired a special clip for next week's "Isolation" episode of The Walking Dead. In the clip, Daryl is driving a car with Michonne, Bob Stookey, and Tyreese as passengers. A human voice comes on the radio and distracts Daryl. As Bob asks if that is a voice, Daryl almost hits a walker. Suddenly, there are several walkers in the roadway that Daryl is swerving around. Then, Daryl comes to a complete stop, and the camera slowly pans up to reveal a herd of walkers for as far as the eye can see. After the clip, Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero revealed, "I love it. These guys [fellow guests Doug Benson & Hayley Williams] are like, 'Wow.' I'm like, 'No, wait for it. Wait for it. The camera's going to boom up and you're going to see 7,500 walkers.'" At first, we thought Nicotero might be exaggerating about 7,500 walkers. But host Chris Hardwick confirmed, "So that's about 7,500 right there?" And Nicotero shook his head yes.