Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon Bloody Vinyl Figure Walker Stalker Con Exclusive Announced

Walker Stalker Con has announced that they are producing an exclusive limited edition Funko The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon Bloody 7″ Vinyl Figure in partnership with Plastic Empire. Walker Stalker Con is releasing both an autographed by Norman Reedus version as well as a non-autographed version. According to Walker Stalker Con organizers, the figures are selling extremely fast and likely to sell out completely. The non-autographed version is limited to two per general admission Walker Stalker Con pass holder and four per VIP pass holder. The autographed version is limited to one per general admission Walker Stalker Con pass holder and two per VIP pass holder. Walker Stalker Con is scheduled to take place in Atlanta, Georgia from November 1st through 3rd, 2013. Walking Dead guests currently scheduled to attend include Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Chandler Riggs, Sarah Wayne Callies, Greg Nicotero, and many more. If you're attending the Walker Stalker Con, then figures will be available for pick-up at the convention. Plastic Empire is also making a limited number of the Daryl Dixon Bloody 7″ Vinyl Figure available for just this weekend for non-attendees. For more information on Walker Stalker Con, check out the official Walker Stalker Con website.