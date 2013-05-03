People’s Choice Awards: Robert Downey Jr. & Norman Reedus Share The Stage

The highlight of the 40th Annual People's Choice Awards for comic book fans was when two icons of pop culture collided. As we reported last night, The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus and Girls actress Allison Williams presented the People's Choice Award for Favorite Action Movie Star, which wound up going to Iron Man 3 star Robert Downey Jr. For one brief moment, Daryl Dixon and Tony Stark shared the stage. After receiving his Favorite Action Movie Star award from Williams and giving Williams a kiss on the cheek, Downey Jr. walked over to Norman Reedus, who started to hand Downey Jr. the Iron Man 3 awards for Favorite Movie and Favorite Action Movie. However, Downey Jr. wound up giving Reedus a pat on the shoulder instead and appeared to be telling him to hold onto the awards for him. Or perhaps he was advising Reedus that if he had a suit of Iron Man armor it would keep him protected from getting bitten by zombies. Of course, it's not the first time that Reedus has met Tony Stark. Reedus was the voice of The Punisher in the animated feature Iron Man: Rise of the Technovore. However, Downey Jr. wasn't the voice of Tony Stark in that feature. After his chat with Reedus, Robert Downey Jr. delivered an acceptance speech worth of Tony Stark. Downey Jr. asked for more reverb on his voice to make it sound more godlike, a spotlight, and some triumphant music. Downey Jr. told the audience, "I am Iron Man, and this is for the people." We wanted to revisit the story to let fans know that The People's Choice Awards now has video of Robert Downey Jr.'s acceptance speech online in case you missed the moment. Unfortunately, it's not embeddable, but here's a link to the video where you can watch Daryl Dixon meet Tony Stark.