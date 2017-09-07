Talking Dead Host Chris Hardwick’s Father Died This Weekend

As we prepare to cover tonight's episode of The Walking Dead and Talking Dead, we just received some very sad news. Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick's father passed away unexpectedly this weekend. Chris Hardwick's dad was Hall of Fame professional bowler Billy Hardwick. He died on Saturday from an apparent heart attack at the age of 72. During his PBA career, Billy Hardwick won 18 PBA Tour titles. He was also currently the proprietor of Billy Hardwick's All-Star Lanes in East Memphis, Tennessee. On Twitter, Chris Hardwick tweeted, "It destroys me to say that my dad died suddenly this morning. I miss him. Hug your family. They're what's most important." Hardwick also recalled a podcast he did last year with his father. "My dad was my favorite podcast guest. He was amazingly open and it brought us closer. I'm so thankful I have this: https://www.nerdist.com/2012/06/nerdist-podcast-billy-hardwick/ …" wrote Hardwick. It has not been announced as of yet if Chris Hardwick will still be hosting tonight's episode of the Talking Dead, which features Ike Barinholtz And David Morrissey as guests. We at Comicbook.com send our condolences, thoughts, and prayers to Chris Hardwick and his family.