The Dark Knight Rises, The Avengers & Amazing Spider-Man Among People’s Choice Awards Potential Nominees

While the official nominees for the People's Choice Awards won't be announced until November 15, fans were able to vote online to help select who the nominees will be. The People's Choice Awards listed several potential nominees in each category, but only the top five vote getters in each category will become official nominees. However, in the case of a tie, there could be more than five nominees in a category. There are several categories and potential nominees that should be of interest to comic book fans. In the Favorite Movie category, all three summer superhero blockbusters were suggested nominees: The Dark Knight Rises, The Avengers, and The Amazing Spider-Man. Men In Black 3 was also suggested, which is based on a non-superhero comic book series. All four of the comic book movies were also suggested nominees in the Favorite Action Movie category. Other interesting movie categories include Favorite Face Of Heroism and Favorite Movie Superhero. In the Favorite Face Of Heroism category, Anne Hathaway for The Dark Knight Rises, Emma Stone from The Amazing Spider-Man, and Scarlett Johannson from The Avengers are all among the potential nominees. The Favorite Movie Superhero category includes Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man, Anne Hathaway as Catwoman, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Christian Bale as Batman, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Nicolas Cage as Ghost Rider, Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man, Sam Worthington as Perseus, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Taylor Kitsch as John Carter among the potential nominees. The Dark Knight, The Avengers, Spider-Man, and Men In Black were all also listed in the Favorite Movie Franchise category, and Emma Stone/Andrew Garfield and Scarlett Johansson/Jeremy Renner made the potential nominee list for Favorite On-Screen Chemistry. Of course in addition to the movie categories, comic book fans might be interested in some of the TV categories. The Walking Dead was listed among potential nominees for Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show and Favorite Cable TV Drama. On November 15, the People's Choice Awards will announce which potential nominees became official nominees, and fans will be able to vote for their favorites.