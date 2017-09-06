The Rock’s San Andreas Had The Highest Opening Weekend Of Any Non-Sequel, Original IP Movie This Year

Over the weekend, San Andreas beat even the most optimistic forecasts, winning the box office with a $54.6 million take. It was the best opening weekend for a solo lead film from The Rock yet.

Even more impressive is that San Andreas was the best opening weekend for a non-sequel film revolving around original IP this year. In this day and age, it is very rare for an original non-sequel movie that isn't based on a comic book, toy, book, cartoon, or some other pre-existing intellectual property to break the $50 million mark.

San Andreas' $54.6 million opening weekend was the eighth best opening weekend of 2015 so far, and all seven films that finished ahead of it were sequels or based on pre-existing IP.

1. Avengers: Age of Ultron - $191.2 million – a sequel based on a comic book.

2. Furious 7 - $147.2 million – seventh film in a series.

3. American Sniper - $89.2 million – based on a book.

4. Fifty Shades of Grey - $85.2 million – based on a book.

5. Pitch Perfect 2 - $69.2 million – a sequel.

6. Cinderella - $67.9 million – long history in books, movies, and television.

7. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water - $55.4 million – based on cartoon series.

Even looking back to 2014, there was not a single film based on new, original IP that had a better opening than San Andreas did. One has to go all the way back to Gravity, which premiered in October 2013, to find a non-sequel, original IP movie that opened higher than San Andreas.

