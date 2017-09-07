The Walking Dead: Andrea Would Have Killed The Governor If Milton Hadn’t Stopped Her

While The Governor appears to be planning to slowly torture Andrea to death, Laurie Holden said that's not how Andrea would kill The Governor. In a bonus segment for last week's Talking Dead, Chris Hardwick asked, "If Andrea gets to kill The Governor, how would she do it? Quick and easy or long and painful?" Laurie Holden replied, "Quick and easy, she's not a sadist." Laurie Holden also added, "Listen, she would have succeeded if Milton hadn't put his hand in the way. He manhandled that gun. He didn't talk me out of it. He grabbed the gun." When asked if Andrea would have done it if Milton hadn't interfered, Holden answered, "Yes, absolutely. I was there." As far as what the perfect situation for Andrea would be, Holden said, "That the threat of The Governor is annihilated, that she's back home with her beautiful friends at the prison, and that everybody in Woodbury is saved." Only on a show like The Walking dead would the statement "back home with her beautiful friends at the prison" not seem out of place.