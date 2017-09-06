The Walking Dead: Carol’s Warning To Sam

During the "Forget" episode of The Walking Dead, Carol once again showed how intimidating that she can be. Jessie's son Sam followed Carol, hoping to score some cookies. However, what he wound up discovering was Carol stealing some guns from the supply area.

In order to keep Sam quiet, Carol first attempted to bribe Sam with cookies. However, when bribery didn't work, Carol turned to more extreme measures. Carol told Sam if he told him mom, then one morning when he woke up he wouldn't be in his bed. Carol explained he would be outside the walls tied to a tree, and the monsters would come and get him.

AMC released the scene as the most talked about scene of the episode, and we've embedded it below.

The Walking Dead airs on Sunday nights at 9 PM ET on AMC.