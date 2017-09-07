The Walking Dead Cast Up For Numerous Guys’ Choice Awards

The nominees have been announced for the 2013 Guys' Choice Awards, and several fan favorites from The Walking Dead are up for awards. The Guys' Choice Awards feature a number of different categories, many of which change every year. The Walking Dead nominees include Danai Gurira for the Jean-Claude Gahd Dam award, the Dixon brothers for the Brotherly Love award, and Rick Grimes for the Most Dangerous Man award. In the Brotherly Love category, Spike TV notes, "This year we honor the siblings who have reminded us that the bond of brotherhood can endure anything, be it the zombie apocalypse or the Superbowl." Fans can vote online for their favorite nominees in the Guys' Choice Awards. The Guys' Choice Awards airs on June 12, 2013 at 9 PM ET on Spike TV.