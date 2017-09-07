The Walking Dead: Chandler Riggs’ Favorite Lines Of Dialogue

During the "Arrow on the Doorpost" episode of The Walking Dead, there was a brief list of quotes flashed on the screen during one of the commercial breaks. In case you missed it, we've listed Chandler Riggs' favorite lines of dialogue below. "Everything's food for something else." – Carl. "Christ promised a resurrection of the dead. I just thought he had something a little different in mind." – Hershel. "No more kid stuff." – Rick (to Carl). "Look at this. She sent us a biter-gram, y'all!" – Merle.