The Walking Dead: Chandler Riggs To Carry One Of Season 4’s Best Episodes

During Walker Stalker Con, Andrew Lincoln had many kind words to say about his fellow castmates. He told us that Scott Wilson will have some big moments in the next couple episodes. He also sang the praises of Chandler Riggs, who plays his son Carl Grimes on the show. "Just wait, all I will say is just wait for what this kid [Chandler Riggs] is going to do this season," said Lincoln. "He I think has done one of the best episodes certainly this season, and he kind of carries it. It's beautiful what he's done." Lincoln added, "I was on set with him the other day, and just watched him. And now it's time for me to learn from him. Because he's a serious actor, this kid." Lincoln also revealed that there were only a couple weeks of filming left, and he thought they would be wrapping on November 22.