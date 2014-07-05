The Walking Dead: Dead, White And Blue Weekend Rick’s Progression Video

The Walking Dead marathon Dead, White and Blue Weekend is currently airing on AMC. As part of the celebration, AMC has released a couple of new Walking Dead videos. Earlier today, we had Andrew J. West talking about Gareth.

Now, we have Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick and Walking Dead costume designer Eulyn Womble talking about the progression of Rick Grimes.

Hardwick models the look for Season 1 Rick, while Womble points out the Western shirt and Ricktatorship jacket introduced in Season 2; the tattered, zombie-blood look of Season 3; and the farmer look of Season 4. For Season 5, Hardwick and Womble tease the comic book Rick look.

The Walking Dead Season 5 kicks off in October 2014 on AMC.