The Walking Dead Halloween Costumes Include Daryl’s Vest & Sassy Rick Grimes

AMC and Spirit Halloween have announced a partnership to create exclusive 2013 Halloween costumes based on characters from The Walking Dead. Costumes include favorite characters such as Rick Grimes, Daryl, Michonne and several of the iconic series' zombies. Spirit Halloween even developed a Sassy Rick Grimes costume for women who want to dress up as their favorite sheriff and still feel fashionable. The line of products includes: Rick Grimes – costume features the signature police hat, shirt, pants and belt, available for boys and men (MSRP: $39.99-$49.99) Sassy Rick Grimes – exclusive design includes Rick's hat, women's fitted shirt, belt and a trendy skirt for women to replace the pants, available for women (MSRP: $49.99) Bunny Slipper Girl – costume complete with robe, pajamas, wig and slippers in sizes for both girls and women (MSRP: $39.99-$49.99) Daryl's Vest – black faux leather vest with printed wings (MSRP: $29.99) Daryl's Ear Necklace – four latex ears dangling from a string (MSRP: $9.99) Michonne's Wig – complete with a colorful striped headband and long thick locks (MSRP: $19.99) Michonne's Katana – exclusive design foam Katana (MSRP: $14.99) Zombie Neck Chain – officially licensed 12-inch zombie neck chain (MSRP: $14.99) Rick's Machete – featuring a zombie blood stained edge (MSRP: $9.99) Deluxe Zombie Make-up Kit – complete with zombie teeth, tattoo sheet, bloody scab and more (MSRP: $9.99) The exclusive costumes and accessories developed by Spirit Halloween's design team will be available beginning this month in all 1,050 Spirit Halloween retail stores in the United States and Canada. Spirit Halloween products will also be available online at SpiritHalloween.com. Customers can even gear up for zombie apocalypse celebrations with The Walking Dead exclusive drinkware.