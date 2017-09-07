The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Not Dating Laurie Holden, He’s Kissed Them All

When Norman Reedus was videotaped planting a kiss on Laurie Holden at 2013 PaleyFest this weekend, there was a lot of speculation that the pair might be dating. However, Norman Reedus himself has debunked the rumor via Twitter. Reedus retweeted an article on Comicbook.com, which asked "Are Norman Reedus and Laurie Holden dating?" Norman Reedus wrote, "No. I've kissed all of em. And I mean ALL OF EM x". And just in case you thought Reedus might be kidding about having kissed all of them, a reader pointed us to this video on YouTube. In the video, Norman Reedus (Darryl) kisses John Bernthal (Shane) at Wizard World Chicago Comic-Con 2012.