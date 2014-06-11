The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus And Lauren Cohan Appearing On Guys Choice Awards Tonight

While the Guys Choice Awards 2014 were actually filmed this past Saturday, the awards show will make its TV premiere tonight on Spike TV. Since the Guys Choice Awards 2014 has already taped in front of a live audience, Spike TV has already revealed the winners online.

If you don't want to be spoiled as to who the winners are, then stop reading now. But in all truthfulness, the fun of this type of awards show is not finding out who the winners are, but in watching your favorites give their speeches as they accept their awards.

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus was one of the Guys Choice Awards big winners, as he won two different awards. Norman Reedus won both the Biggest Ass Kicker award and the Most Dangerous Man award. The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan was also a winner, picking up the Jean-Claude Gahd Dam award.

The Guys Choice Awards 2014 air on Wednesday, June 11 on Spike TV at 9 PM ET.