The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Clubs Walker With Greg Nicotero’s Saturn Award

During the past four seasons of The Walking Dead, there have been a number of unusual methods used for dispatching walkers. However, Norman Reedus might have come up with the most original way to kill a walker yet in a new video from special effects guru Greg Nicotero.

Last week, Nicotero was awarded the George Pal Memorial Award at 40th Annual Saturn Awards. Because Nicotero was busy doing work on Season 5 of The Walking Dead in Georgia, he couldn't make it to Burbank to pick up his Saturn Award personally. Instead, Nicotero created a video to express his gratitude for the recognition.

In the video, a walker appears to have made off with Nicotero's Saturn Award. Luckily, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), and Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) come to the rescue. Rick grabs the Saturn Award away from a walker, and he tosses it to Daryl, who uses the Saturn Award to club another walker in the head. Daryl then tosses the Saturn Award to Abraham, who looks at it before throwing it safely to Nicotero.

Once having his award in hand, Nicotero says, "Wow, guys. I'm so honored. Thank you so, so much to the Academy of Science Fiction and Horror Films."