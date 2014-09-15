The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Releases New Book Of Fan Art

Norman Reedus, who plays fan-favorite Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, has just released a new book. Last year, Reedus released a photography book called The Sun's Coming Up Like A Big Bald Head. The book featured photographs taken by Reedus personally, and it was highly successful.

For Reedus' newest book, he got a little help from his fans. According to the official description for Thanks For All The Niceness, the new book "is Norman's way to show his gratitude in a compilation of artwork made by his fans. The Norman/Daryl archetype is created in tattoo designs, cakes, pencil sketches, mosaics and more. Norman selected over 100 fascinating pieces that appear in this beautifully designed book. It's real art made by real people for real people."

Thanks For All The Niceness is currently available for pre-order for $60. Norman Reedus is donating a significant portion of the proceeds of the book to The Bachmann Strauss Dystonia and Parkinson Foundation.

The Walking Dead Season 5 premieres on Sunday, October 12 at 9 PM ET on AMC.