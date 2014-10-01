The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Wanted To Be Jacques Cousteau When He Was Younger

In GQ's first-ever Age issue, the magazine is celebrating their lifelong commitment to looking awesome at any age, by running an interview with Blake Griffin, Chadwick Boseman, Norman Reedus, Clive Owen, and Tom Selleck.

In the interview, The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus answers a number of questions revolving around everything from plastic surgery to health to love to sex. One of the most interesting questions we thought was when GQ asked Reedus who he wanted to look like when he was growing up.

"Jacques Cousteau. I wanted to look like him, be him, have his job," said Reedus. "I wanted to be a marine biologist, wear stripes, and live on the sea."

It's an interesting answer, because one of the biggest suggestions that Walking Dead fans usually make about the show is why the survivors should simply head out to the ocean and live on the sea to stay away from walkers. Of course, there would always be the danger of someone dying at sea and turning, but at least it would be more manageable than the walker hordes on land.

Maybe, one day, Reedus' childhood dream will come true and Daryl Dixon and the rest of the survivors will head out to sea.

Reedus also credited The Walking Dead with helping make him feel grown-up. Reedus explained, "The way I started living, my life changed a lot with this job [The Walking Dead], to be honest. I started taking care of myself. Getting up every morning and really enjoying going to work. My relationships with friends and family all got better."

And he credited The Walking Dead with keeping him in shape. Reedus said, "Man, this job is pretty good exercise. You run around in the heat all day long. This show, it's really kept me mean and lean."

The October issue of GQ is available on newsstands in New York and Los Angeles now and will be available nationally on September 30. The Walking Dead Season 5 premieres on Sunday, October 12, 2014 at 9 PM ET on AMC.