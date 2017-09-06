The Walking Dead Season 5 Episode 9: What Happened And What’s Going On

After an all too long winter break, The Walking Dead is finally returning to AMC tonight with its Season 5 Midseason Premiere. Given the shocking ending of the Season 5 Midseason Finale, The Walking Dead will likely set new record ratings with viewers tuning in to see what is in store next for Rick Grimes and his group.

The Walking Dead episode 509 is entitled "What Happened and What's Going On." According to the episode description, "After all the recent trials the group has faced, a slight detour might prove to be the solution they've been looking for."

After the tragic events of the mid-season finale--as well as losing the possibility of a cure in Washington, DC--Rick Grimes' band of survivors find themselves on the road, surviving day to day and trying to hold on to their shredded humanity and dwindling hope.

Stripped of security and without a direction for the future, some of the group near their breaking point, some find themselves hardened and cold and some just try to grasp on to what little they have left.

Though they are still breathing, the line between Rick's group and the dead is starting to blur. Could there be anything at this point that brings them back to life?

The "What Happened and What's Going On" episode of The Walking Dead was written by Scott M. Gimple and directed by Greg Nicotero. The Walking Dead Season 5 Midseason Premiere airs on Sunday, February 8 at 9 PM ET on AMC.