The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 4 Sneak Preview: Here’s Not Here

After the "Thank You" episode of The Walking Dead, AMC released a sneak preview of next week's 90-minute episode, which is titled "Here's Not Here."

In "Here's Not Here," the survivors must ask themselves who can be trusted, and better yet, can they change?

The "Here's Not Here" episode of The Walking Dead is written by Scott M. Gimple and directed by Stephen Williams. The "Here's Not Here" episode of The Walking Dead airs on Sunday, November 1, 2015 at 9 PM ET on AMC.