The Walking Dead Spoiler: Cast Gives Insight Into Isolation’s Shocking Ending

If you haven't watched the "Isolation" episode of The Walking Dead, then be warned that spoilers follow. Like pretty much every episode of The Walking, "Isolation" ended with a huge shocker. In a new video called "Inside Episode 403 The Walking Dead: Isolation," some of the cast and crew offers more insight into the ending. At the end of the "Isolation" episode, Rick asked Carol if she killed Karen and David, and Carol calmly replied, "Yes." Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman said, "I don't think that he really knows that Carol did it when he asks the question. And I think her response really kind of stuns him." Melissa McBride, who plays Carol on the show, explained, "There was no reason to lie. And at the point when he did ask, I think she was very frustrated." Executive producer Dave Alpert offered, "She's not proud of what she did, but she's not ashamed either." McBride added, "It was maybe not the right thing to do. I don't know. But yeah, this happened, I gotta go take the water now." As far as Rick's character, Andrew Lincoln explained, "He's thrust right back into the center of something with all of the cost. He's the only one who knows."