The Walking Dead Starts Black And White Episodes On Valentine’s Day

Don't want to spend Valentine's Day waiting in line at a crowded restaurant? Here's the perfect solution. AMC will start airing old episodes of The Walking Dead in black and white on Valentine's Day. Things kick off tonight with Episodes One and Two from Season One of The Walking Dead. The "Days Gone Bye" episode of The Walking Dead airs starting at 6:30 PM ET on February 14, 2013 on AMC, followed by the "Guts" episode of The Walking Dead at 8 PM ET. The black-and-white format follows the format of Robert Kirkman's comic book series. Of course Valentine's Day is only the beginning, as more black and white episodes of The Walking Dead will air every following Thursday at 8 PM ET as a lead-in to AMC Real Original Thursday programing.