The Walking Dead: When Rick Dies, Andrew Lincoln Wants Johnny Cash’s Hurt To Play In The Credits

As the central character in The Walking Dead, most believe that Andrew Lincoln's character Rick Grimes is fairly safe. However, Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman often insists no one is safe, so the possibility of Rick eventually dying is a reality.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lincoln weighed in on what he would like to see happen if Rick ever did get killed off on the AMC show.

"I've always said, I don't care how it goes, but maybe a kid should take me out," said Lincoln. "It's funny, because I was in the car yesterday, and I texted Scott Gimple and I said, 'Promise me, when I die, on the credits sequence, you play Johnny Cash's version of Hurt.' And he just said, 'I can't make that promise obviously.' So when I die, please print it in your magazine so that the fans will know to play it, even if we can't. Even if Scott Gimple decides not to, please everybody play Hurt."

The Walking Dead Season 5 premieres on Sunday, October 12, 2014 at 9 PM ET on AMC.