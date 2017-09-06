The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira To Appear On Jimmy Kimmel Live After The Season 4 Finale

As The Walking Dead Season 4 wraps up this Sunday, everyone is looking for the least little bit of information which could hint at who might die during the Season 4 Finale. One idea we had to look for a clue was to look ahead at next week's schedule for the major late night talk shows. Our thinking was that if a major cast member was being killed off then odds are that they might be doing the talk show circuit after the show. We checked the upcoming schedules for the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, CONAN, the Late Show with David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Arsenio Hall, the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and Late Night with Seth Myers. We could only find one Walking Dead cast member who had been booked on any of the major late night talk shows for the week after The Walking Dead Season 4 Finale. Danai Gurira is listed as appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC on Tuesday, April 1, 2014. Interestingly enough, it was also Danai Gurira who recently went on record saying that none of the predictions about The Walking Dead Season 4 Finale were right. One of the things that virtually no one has predicted is that Michonne might die during The Walking Dead Season 4 Finale. Michonne is one of the most popular characters in both the comic book and the TV series, so most are considering that Danai Gurira's character is at very little risk of death. If Michonne was killed in the Season 4 Finale, it's truly a death that no one would see coming.