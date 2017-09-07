The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus & AMC’s President Talk Season 4 On Squawk Box

In preparation for The Walking Dead Season 4 premiere, actor Norman Reedus and AMC President Charlie Collier appeared on CNBC's Squawkbox to discuss the popularity of the show. "It's been one of those shows people have been passionate about for the reasons we hoped they would," said AMC President Charlie Collier. "We knew the core zombie fan would be engaged, but it's really a drama about survival. It's about the choices that you'd make if you were the last dozen people on earth. What would you do? Would you stay or go? Would you lead or follow? And I think people really sort of responded to those scenes." In regards to Season 4, Norman Reedus almost dropped a spoiler. When asked if his group got out of the prison this year, Reedus replied, "We do…may or may not. He's my boss right now. I don't know what I can tell you." When asked if he was happy with the success of the show and becoming so famous that he can't go to Starbucks, Reedus said, "I mean, it's definitely my favorite show I've ever been on by far. And the thing with television, too, you have -- we've had four years to develop these characters and tell these stories. So the writers know our characters so well and the actors know the characters so well. Sometimes if you have that much time, you can weave your way around and drop these little seeds as you're doing it and sometimes they turn into trees and story lines and it's very fulfilling."