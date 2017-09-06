The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus & Andrew Lincoln In Running For Celebrity Magazine Cover Of The Year

The American Society of Magazine Editors is the premiere organization for editors of print and online U.S. based magazines, and they are having a reader contest to pick the best magazine cover in various categories. In the Entertainment and Celebrity category, two Walking Dead actors are featured among the 56 different magazine covers that are in the running. Fans can vote for their favorite cover in the Entertainment and Celebrity category in the ASME Best Contest Readers' Choice Award on Facebook from now until January 26, 2014. Both the Norman Reedus and the Andrew Lincoln covers were dual covers done for an issue of Atlanta Magazine. At the time of this article, Norman Reedus has over 1,100 likes and Andrew Lincoln has over 575 likes. Reedus appears to be in a neck-and-neck race with the Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson, who has just over 1,200 likes. The Talking Dead's Chris Hardwick is also in the running. He's featured on a Wired Magazine cover, along with several characters from Star Wars.