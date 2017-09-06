The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Hangs With Jon Voight, Aaron Paul, And More

While The Walking Dead Season 5 is already shooting in Georgia, Norman Reedus recently took some quick time off to attend the Variety Studio powered by Samsung Galaxy at Palihouse on May 29, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. At the star-studded event, Norman Reedus hung out with Noah Emmerich, Aaron Paul, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Voight, Michael Kelly, and more. Reedus shared a photo of himself with actor Jon Voight via Instagram, referring to Voight as a "legend." Some additional photos from the event by Getty Images are embedded below. Judging from the photos, Reedus appeared to get along particularly well with Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul. The two AMC stars are working together on Triple Nine, which is a heist film being directed by John Hillcoat. Triple None is now filming in the Atlanta, Georgia area. The Walking Dead Season 5 will premiere in October 2014 on AMC.

