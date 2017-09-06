The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Meets Avenger’s Chris Hemsworth

Earlier this year at the 40th Annual People's Choice Awards, The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus met Iron Man and Avengers star Robert Downey Jr. It was an epic moment for the world of pop culture. At this weekend's Wizard World Sacramento Comic Con, Reedus ran into another Avenger. Through his Instagram account, Reedus shared a photo of himself posing with Thor star Chris Hemsworth. That makes for the second Avenger that Reedus has met this year. Could Iron Man and Thor be recruiting Daryl Dixon to join the Avengers? Maybe, the Avengers are looking to replace their bow & arrow guy with a crossbow guy. Would you like to see Norman Reedus join The Avengers? The Walking Dead airs on Sunday nights at 9 PM ET on AMC.