The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Reads BroApp Texts On Tonight Show

To kick off his appearance on the Tonight Show, The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus read a series of romantic BroApp texts to fulfill a request by Jimmy Fallon. BroApp is a mobile application that automatically messages your girlfriend sweet things so you can spend more time with the Bros. Here are the BroApp texts that Norman Reedus read. U better b ready for an attack from smooch monstertonight!! I wuv us so much, my wittle teddy bear. I just stubbed my toe. I wish you were here to give my little boo boo a kissy. : ( You excited for this weekend? Snuggle Fest 2014! The Walking Dead airs on Sunday nights at 9 PM ET on AMC. We'll update this post with video when it gets released online.

