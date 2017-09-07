The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Wants To Go On Duck Dynasty

In a lengthy interview on The Walker Stalkers, The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus talked about Daryl's relationship with Carol, his dream of appearing on Duck Dynasty, and how he came up with the name of his company. In regards to his character Daryl's relationship with Carol, Norman Reedus got right to the point. He said, "Daryl nails her! " Before you quote that though, we should point out that Reedus was only joking. Reedus continued, "I can't really tell you that, that's a spoiler alert. But I mean, you know, I read this thing that Laurie was talking about, Laurie Holden, she was talking about you know there's already a thing there. I mean people just want to see the money shot. I don't know, I think you've got to wait. There's already a relationship there, whether we hook up or not. I've always said I like the fact that we're together for other reasons and there's a connection there, and it's damage. It's not I want to get with it." Norman Reedus also answered a number of personal questions, such as revealing how he got the name for his company Big Bald Head. It turns out Norman Reedus was at a Hank Williams III concert, and Laurie Anderson came out in a glow in the dark outfit and with a glow in the dark violin. When her head popped up on the screen behind her, she said the sun's coming out like a big bald head, and the phrase just stuck with Reedus. Of course, Norman Reedus' character Daryl Dixon has a reputation as a redneck, so The Walker Stalkers asked him if he had ever been noodling (which is catching catfish with bare hands). While Reedus hadn't been noodling, he talked about reading an article about how the rednecks thing on television was sweeping the world. Norman Reedus said, "I would love to go on Duck Dynasty, because I watch that show all the time. It's one of my favorite shows. I would go hang out with those guys." This is only part of what Norman Reedus talked about, as he also took calls and answered questions from fans. Be sure to check out the full interview on TheWalkerStalkers.com.