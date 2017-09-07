The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Wants To Go Out In A Hail Of Gunfire In Boondocks Saints III

Everyone wonders how Norman Reedus' character Daryl Dixon might go out on The Walking Dead, but so far Reedus has remained quiet on potential ends for his character. When Comicbook.com posed the question to him earlier this year, Reedus said, "What's with all these death questions? Maybe, I can be found by a harem of sirens that can sing to me and pet my head. I could become their sex slave and populate mermaid land with redneck fish people." However, Reedus has revealed how he wants his character Murphy MacManus from Boondocks Saints III to meet his demise. In an interview on the Schmoes Know show, Reedus chatted about the possibility of a Boondocks Saints III, which the script is currently being written for. "I want to read it. I want it to be good. I probably want it to end there," said Reedus. As far as how it would end for his character, Reedus said he wants to go out in a "hail of gunfire." Check out the full Schmoes Know interview with Norman Reedus below.