The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman: “I’ve Killed Significantly More White Characters Than Any Other Race.”

To the credit of Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, a number of very popular minority characters have played key roles in The Walking Dead storyline. Considering that the world of The Walking Dead is a very violent place, it should come as no surprise that sometimes popular minority characters get killed off in the series. When one or more of these popular minority characters does die, it can hit readers who relate to the characters especially hard. In the letter column to The Walking Dead #125, a fan wrote in to raise issue with two Asian characters being killed off in two separate issues of the series. Spoiler Warning: In Issue #100, Negan clubbed Glenn to death with a baseball bat. In Issue #123, Kal was shot in the head. In response to the letter, Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman wrote, "I've killed significantly more white characters than any other race. I hear you, though. It's important to me that this book represents a realistic cross-section of people. I'm always trying to work in more minority characters."