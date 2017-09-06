The Walking Dead’s Scott Gimple Thinks The Show Could Last 27 Years

During an appearance on Larry King Now, The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple was asked how long he thought The Walking Dead would last. "As a comic book, I don't know if it will end. As a TV show, all TV shows end," said Gimple. "But I will say, I think it's possible that it could go on and on and on. I think if it went ten years…if it went longer than that it's possible that the cast, considering the amount of deaths on this cast and everything else, after ten or twelve years, it could shift into a whole new cast." When Larry King pointed out that he did 26 years at CNN, Gimple added, "Ok, then, I'm going to say 27 years." The Walking Dead Season 5 will air in the Fall on AMC.