The Walking Dead’s Snake Was A Huge Daryl Dixon Fan

In the "Still" episode of The Walking Dead, Daryl Dixon hunts down and kills a diamondback rattlesnake. According to a recent interview, a real rattlesnake was used in filming the scene, so Daryl Dixon was put into close proximity with a real poisonous snake. In an online only bonus scene for the Talking Dead, Chris Hardwick asked director Julius Ramsay about his decision to put fan favorite Norman Reedus in harm's way. "There was a lot of discussion about that," said Ramsay. "But fortunately the snake turned out to be a huge Daryl Dixon fan, so all he wanted was an autograph." And for the record, because some have been asking, we checked with AMC, and they confirmed that the rattlesnake was not actually killed during the filming of the episode. So somewhere out there is a rattlesnake, who is the envy of all the other rattlesnakes, because he's sporting a Norman Reedus autograph. Check out the full bonus scene for the Talking Dead below. The Walking Dead airs on Sunday nights at 9 PM ET on AMC.