The Walking Dead’s Zombie Bowl: Complete Schedule

By Scott Johnson

Today is the big day that millions of fans have been waiting for. Yes, today is the day of AMC's first ever Zombie Bowl. The Zombie Bowl has a kick-off time of 10 AM ET on Sunday, February 2, 2014, and it runs right through Super Bowl XLVIII into the wee hours of the night. The Zombie Bowl is a Walking Dead marathon featuring every episode of The Walking Dead Season 1 and Season 2. Here's the complete schedule for the Zombie Bowl. 10:00 AM - Days Gone Bye 11:30 AM – Guts 12:30 PM – Tell It to the Frogs 1:30 PM – Vatos 2:30 PM – Wildfire 3:30 PM – TS-19 4:30 PM – What Lies Ahead 6:00 PM – Bloodletting 7:00 PM – Save the Last One 8:00 PM – Cherokee Rose 9:00 PM – Chupacabra 10:00 PM – Secrets 11:00 PM – Pretty Much Dead Already 12:00 AM- Nebraska 1:00 AM – Triggerfinger 2:00 AM – 18 Miles Out 3:00 AM – Judge, Jury, Executioner 4:00 AM – Better Angels 5:00 AM – Beside the Dying Fire Of course, if history is indication, fans might get to see some new promos for the remainder of Walking Dead Season 4 sprinkled in during the marathon. The Walking Dead returns with new episodes on Sunday, February 9, 2014 on AMC.

