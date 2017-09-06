The Walking Dead’s Zombie Bowl: Complete Schedule

Today is the big day that millions of fans have been waiting for. Yes, today is the day of AMC's first ever Zombie Bowl. The Zombie Bowl has a kick-off time of 10 AM ET on Sunday, February 2, 2014, and it runs right through Super Bowl XLVIII into the wee hours of the night. The Zombie Bowl is a Walking Dead marathon featuring every episode of The Walking Dead Season 1 and Season 2. Here's the complete schedule for the Zombie Bowl. 10:00 AM - Days Gone Bye 11:30 AM – Guts 12:30 PM – Tell It to the Frogs 1:30 PM – Vatos 2:30 PM – Wildfire 3:30 PM – TS-19 4:30 PM – What Lies Ahead 6:00 PM – Bloodletting 7:00 PM – Save the Last One 8:00 PM – Cherokee Rose 9:00 PM – Chupacabra 10:00 PM – Secrets 11:00 PM – Pretty Much Dead Already 12:00 AM- Nebraska 1:00 AM – Triggerfinger 2:00 AM – 18 Miles Out 3:00 AM – Judge, Jury, Executioner 4:00 AM – Better Angels 5:00 AM – Beside the Dying Fire Of course, if history is indication, fans might get to see some new promos for the remainder of Walking Dead Season 4 sprinkled in during the marathon. The Walking Dead returns with new episodes on Sunday, February 9, 2014 on AMC.