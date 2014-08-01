Walking Dead’s Michael Rooker Meets With Guardians Of The Galaxy Director James Gunn

So here's an interesting tidbit of news. It's no secret that The Walking Dead's Michael Rooker is good friends with Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn. Michael Rooker has appeared in a couple of James Gunn's past projects, including the movies Super and Slither. Even though Michael Rooker was a fan favorite on The Walking Dead, his character Merle Dixon was killed off the series in the second to last episode of season three. Without a regular TV series to tape, Michael Rooker's time has freed up to do other things. What type of other things? Well, he's apparently hopped on a plane to England, where director James Gunn is currently working on the Guardians Of The Galaxy movie. So is Michael Rooker up for a role in Guardians of the Galaxy? He's long been considered a fan favorite for voicing the role of Rocket Raccoon. Now, he could have been flying to England for other reasons, but we know he has already met with James Gunn, because Gunn uploaded a video of the meeting to Twitter. Surely, Michael Rooker didn't fly all the way to London just for James Gunn to conduct this exclusive but brief interview about The Walking Dead. Wouldn't our old pal Merle make a great Rocket Raccoon?