Watch The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus & Danai Gurira On Larry King Now

With only three days left before The Walking Dead mid-season premiere, Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira paid a visit to Larry King Now. In a twenty-five minute interview, Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira talked about both their characters and season three. As far as secrets about the rest of the season, Reedus said, "It's full blown war. There's some more death of course." For her clue about what happens next, Gurira said, "Lots of revenge may be on the horizon. When Larry King asked if any past characters were coming back, Reedus said, "No, I don't think so. Can I say that? Am I wrong?" Then, Gurira said, "You are…I'm not sure." Of course, there's a big rumor that Morgan from season one will be returning for an appearance in season three. The Walking Dead mid-season premiere airs on Sunday, February 10, 2013 at 9 PM ET on AMC.