Power Rangers Gets In On The Broomstick Challenge

The latest craze to take over the internet and social media involved NASA, gravity, and brooms, which is an incredibly odd sentence to write but here we are. The Broomstick Challenge quickly became a viral sensation on social media all thanks to a claim that according to NASA a boom could stand on its bristles due to a change in gravity on February 10th. While that was disproven, which we'll get to in a bit, it resulted in a variety of entertaining responses on social media, some looking to try it, some looking to disprove it, and some just looking to have some fun, and you can include the official Power Rangers account in that latter group.

The Power Rangers account got in on the action with a perfect Mighty Morphin response. They posted an image of one of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers trading cards that featured Amy Jo Johnson's Kimberly holding a broom, which was because she was playing in a Broom Ball tournament.

Included with the image was the caption "#broomstickchallenge did we do this right lol", and yes, yes you did Power Rangers.

You can check out the post above.

This moment happened during the episode The Beetle Invasion and featured the Stag Beetle as the episode's villain. This was featured during the Green No More arc, where Lord Zedd was trying to deplete Tommy's Green Ranger powers, and in this particular episode, he manages to achieve that goal quite a bit.

As for the broomstick challenge, the theory was that one day a year the planet's gravitational pull is slightly different, and some were saying that the theory came from NASA. NASA issued an official statement on the matter, kicking that theory to the curb.

"This is another social media hoax that exemplifies how quickly pseudoscience and false claims can go viral. While this hoax was harmless, it also shows why it's important for all of us to do some fact checking and research — including checking in with @NASA and NASA.gov for real science fun facts — before jumping into the latest viral craze," NASA told CBS News.

So the bottom line is if you're going to have fun with the broomstick challenge, you're going to want to try and be more like Power Rangers.

