Hasbro Closes Offices Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Hasbro, home of franchises like Transformers, My Little Pony, G.I. Joe, and Power Rangers, has decided to close its offices in efforts to keep its employees safe from COVID-19. Hasbro spokeswoman Julie Duffy issued a statement to the Providence Journal regarding when their offices would be closed, and the company has decided to close its offices around the world until April 1st in response to the coronavirus. Others are instituting work from home policies, but Hasbro decided to just shut the offices down completely for the remainder of the month. You can read the full statement below.

“At this time, no Hasbro employees have tested positive for COVID-19,” Duffy said in an email. “We have made this decision in an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our employees and the communities in which we operate.”

Hasbro is the latest company to either close its offices or have employees work from home, and these changes follow several high profile event cancellations and postponements. Conventions like WonderCon, CinemaCon, ECCC, South by Southwest, and more have all either canceled their events or postponed them, and it remains to be seen if shows later in the year, most notably San Diego Comic-Con, will move or stay in place.

As for Hasbro, this is a smart move, and we wish their employees good health during this time.

Hasbro recently started casting for the next season of Power Rangers, and odds are those auditions will also be halted if they haven't been already. The process had really just started, so it remains to be seen if the team behind the show had already cast anyone, but probably not.

If you're looking to get prepared for when those auditions resume, you can find more information here. You can find more information on Hasbro's Power Rangers Beast Morphers below, which aired a new episode this morning.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman).

"Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun."

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

