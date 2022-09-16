Diamond Select Reveals Power Rangers Statue Featuring The New Green Ranger (Exclusive)

Diamond Select is bringing one of the newer additions to the Power Rangers franchise to life with its latest Gallery Diorama, and we've got your exclusive first look. Diamond Select's next entry in the line will be the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' Green Ranger, but it won't be based on the original Green Ranger Tommy. Instead, it will be the newest addition to the Mighty Morphin team from BOOM! Studios' comics series Matthew Cook, and as you can see in the images on the next slide, the new statue looks fantastic, and fans can pre-order the statue starting tomorrow, September 16th.

The Green Ranger statue features Matt leaping into action with the Dragon Dagger by his side. The lighter green highlights look slick and the green Dragon-style effect acts as the base and helps the costume and armor pop. The statue retails for $59.99 and is expected to ship in the Spring of 2023. You can find the official description below.

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Time to go Green! The first-ever Power Rangers Gallery Diorama is a sculpture of none other than Matthew Cook, the new Green Ranger! Based on his appearance in the Boom! comic book series, Matthew wears his updated Green Ranger outfit and wields his Dragon Dagger as he leaps out of a swirl of green dragon energy. Standing approximately 10 inches tall, this diorama is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Salvador Gomes!"

Will you be picking up the new Green Ranger from Diamond? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!