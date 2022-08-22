New Power Rangers Lightning Collection Pre-Orders: Dino Thunder Yellow Ranger

Hasbro's Power Week celebration runs from August 22nd to Power Rangers Day on August 28th, and it is sure to include plenty of new Lightning Collection reveals. It all starts with this 6-inch Yellow Ranger figure from Dino Thunder, which includes swappable heads (with and without helmet / Kira Ford), a Thundermax Blaster, Ptera Grips, a blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout) and here on Amazon for $24.99 with a release date set for March 2023.

The Dino Thunder Yellow Ranger figure follows several new Lightning Collection and Dino Fury releases that launched earlier this month. The new Lightning Collection releases include the Lost Galaxy Green figure and the Mighty Morphin Black figure, both of which are outlined below complete with pre-order links.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Lost Galaxy Green Figure / $24.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout) / Amazon: "This 6-inch Lightning Collection Lost Galaxy Green Ranger figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without his helmet, Quasar Saber (2 versions), Green Transdagger, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display."

Power Rangers Lightning Mighty Morphin Black Ranger Figure / $24.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout) / Amazon: "This 6-inch Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Black Ranger figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without his helmet, Extinguisher, Blade Blaster (in 3 modes), blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display."

The new Lightning Collection Power Rangers figures listed above are also part of a Wave 14 collection that will include two unannounced figures. Pre-orders for that set are also live here at Entertainment Earth for $99.99. Note that you won't be charged until it ships.

Additional Hasbro Power Rangers releases for July 31st / August 1st include:

"Taking place August 22-28, 2022, Power Week is a morphinominal celebration of all things centered around the Power Rangers brand, leading up to Power Rangers Day on August 28. Fans can expect news from Hasbro across the entire brand, including toy, entertainment, consumer products, publishing and digital gaming, along with exciting collaborations -- providing all-new ways for fans to celebrate the iconic Power Rangers brand." You can keep tabs on all of the Power Week news right here.