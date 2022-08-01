New Power Rangers Lightning Collection Pre-Orders: Mighty Morphin Black and Lost Galaxy Green Figures

August 1st is a big day for product drops, and Hasbro is certainly delivering their fare share with tons of new toys and collectibles across a wide range of properties. This includes Power Rangers, which includes several new releases in the Dino Fury line as well as the Lightning Collection. The new Lightning Collection releases include the Lost Galaxy Green figure and the Mighty Morphin Black figure, both of which are outlined below complete with pre-order links.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Lost Galaxy Green Figure / $24.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout) / Amazon: "This 6-inch Lightning Collection Lost Galaxy Green Ranger figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without his helmet, Quasar Saber (2 versions), Green Transdagger, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display."

Power Rangers Lightning Mighty Morphin Black Ranger Figure / $24.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout) / Amazon: "This 6-inch Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Black Ranger figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without his helmet, Extinguisher, Blade Blaster (in 3 modes), blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display."

The new Lightning Collection Power Rangers figures listed above are also part of a Wave 14 collection that will include two unannounced figures. Pre-orders for that set are also live here at Entertainment Earth for $99.99. Note that you won't be charged until it ships.

Additional Hasbro Power Rangers releases for July 31st / August 1st include:

You can check our more new Hasbro Power Rangers releases here at Entertainment Earth. the full collection of new Hasbro releases for August 1st can be found here. Hasbro has also teased more releases for Power Rangers Week, which takes place August 22nd – 28th:

"Taking place August 22-28, 2022, Power Week is a morphinominal celebration of all things centered around the Power Rangers brand, leading up to Power Rangers Day on August 28. Fans can expect news from Hasbro across the entire brand, including toy, entertainment, consumer products, publishing and digital gaming, along with exciting collaborations -- providing all-new ways for fans to celebrate the iconic Power Rangers brand."