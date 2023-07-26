Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Funko Pops Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We've seen a lot of action figures for the 30th anniversary of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, so it was only a matter of time before Funko got in on the celebration. As part of their weekly Wednesday drops, Funko has unveiled a lineup of new Power Rangers Pop figures and Pop Keychains that you can pre-order here at Hot Topic and here at Entertainment Earth now. The collection includes the following figures:

In other Power Rangers news, it was revealed during this past San Diego Comic-Con event that Legend of the White Dragon, the final feature film starring Jason David Frank, will launch in 2024.

What Is Legend of the White Dragon?

Legend of the White Dragon is currently slated to release in 2024 as director and co-writer Aaron Schoenke explained that the team is now in the midst of reshoots to add in more materials that Jason David Frank had wanted. Which is why it will no longer be releasing on its intended date on September 4th this year, Frank's 50th birthday. "We were done with principal photography with Jason, and now we are doing reshoots to add a lot of things that he wanted to add in... We only get one chance to make Jason's last movie, and that's what's going to last for forever. So I hope you all understand, it's only because we want to make it the best possible."

Legend of the White Dragon stars Jason David Frank alongside Mark Dacascos (John Wick III), King Bach (Walking Dead, Greenland), Michael Madsen (Kill Bill 1 & 2, Sin City), David Ramsey (Arrow, The Flash), Aaron Schoenke, Jason Faunt, Rachel Brooke Smith, Ciara Hanna, Kevin Porter, Mayling Ng, Cerina Vincent, and Jenna Rae Frank. Its story is teased as such, "After being a fugitive on the run for three years, the White Dragon (Jason David Frank) has returned to the city he fought to protect. He must now clear his name and save the family he keeps in secret before the mysterious Dragon Prime (Aaron Schoenke) unleashes his own revenge on the White Dragon."

"When Jason David Frank tragically took his own life late last year, it became the filmmaker's mission to honor his legacy by completing the film the way Frank envisioned it. Frank was a beloved actor who still has a great emotional impact on fans around the world. He was a world-renowned and acclaimed martial artist, who brought the same passion to his performances on the screen. In this film, Jason David Frank plays Erik Reed, a complex character that really allowed him to showcase his incredible range as an actor," the press release reads.

"We are proud to have worked with such a talented actor, and we are grateful for the opportunity to share his final performance with the world," said filmmaker and co-star Aaron Schoenke. "Having been on this journey with Jason for 10 years, I know he would be beyond excited to know that Legend of the White Dragon will be opening in theaters."