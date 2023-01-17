Power Rangers Lighting Collection Remastered Figures Drop Alongside 30th Anniversary Special Footage



Hasbro and Netflix are bringing back classic Power Rangers for the Once and Always 30th Anniversary Special, and the first footage from the event launched today alongside a new wave of Lightning Collection figures. You can check out the footage right here, but if you're ready to check out the figures, then look no further. New releases include Remastered figures of original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in celebration of the anniversary. The lineup also includes a Tenga Warriors 2-pack, Lost Galaxy Pink Ranger, Dino Thunder Mesogog and Black Ranger, and the Dino Fury Blue Ranger.

A breakdown of the new Power Rangers Lightning Collection releases can be found below. Note that you'll automatically get free US shipping on orders $39+ and a 10% discount on all in-stock merch via our Entertainment Earth links. As noted, the Remastered lineup of figures are a refresh of original MMPR figures with upgraded designs and packaging. In this first wave, the Blue Ranger, Billy Cranston and the Yellow Ranger, Trini Kwan are getting the treatment with more to come.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always sends the Rangers "face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,' Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome."

Season 2 of Dino Fury is available on Netflix now, and Cosmic Fury is slated to hit in 2023. Once & Always will hit Netflix on April 19th.