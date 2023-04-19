Power Rangers Lighting Collection Remastered Figures Add Red, Pink, and Green Rangers



Netflix is bringing back classic Power Rangers for the Once and Always 30th Anniversary Special, which begins streaming today, April 19th. Hasbro is doing the same with Lightning Collection Remastered figures that bring fans back to 1993 with Red Ranger Jason Lee Scott, Pink Ranger Kimberly Hart, and Green Ranger Tommy Oliver (RIP Jason David Frank). Pre-orders for all three figures are available via the links below. Note that US shipping at Entertainment Earth is free on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Remastered Mighty Morphin Red Ranger ($33.99) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Accessories include a sword, blaster, morpher, energy blasts, and alternate hands.

($33.99) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Accessories include a sword, blaster, morpher, energy blasts, and alternate hands. Power Rangers Lightning Collection Remastered Mighty Morphin Pink Ranger ($33.99) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Accessories include an alternate unmasked head, 2 sets of alternate hands, morpher, blaster, and energy effects.

($33.99) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Accessories include an alternate unmasked head, 2 sets of alternate hands, morpher, blaster, and energy effects. Power Rangers Lightning Collection Remastered Mighty Morphin Green Ranger ($33.99) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Accessories include an alternate head, 5 alternate hands, morpher and Dragon Dagger.

While you're at it, make sure to check out the rest of the Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures that Hasbro released leading up to the premiere of Once & Always. You can also check out details on previously released Remastered figures based on MMPR Season 1 below.

Back in January, Hasbro released Remastered figures of Blue Ranger, Billy Cranston and the Yellow Ranger, Trini Kwan alongside a Tenga Warriors 2-pack, Lost Galaxy Pink Ranger, Dino Thunder Mesogog and Black Ranger, and the Dino Fury Blue Ranger.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always sends the Rangers "face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,' Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome."

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is streaming on Netflix now.