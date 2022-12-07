Power Rangers Lightning Collection Alien Rangers 5-Pack Is Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following the launch of new Star Wars and Marvel Legends X-Men figures earlier today, Hasbro has opened up pre-orders for the Lightning Collection Alien Rangers 5-Pack, which are inspired by the Alien Rangers of Aquitar that we saw in Season 3 of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. When the Power Rangers lose their powers, Zordon called on the Alien Rangers from the planet Aquitar to defend the Earth in their stead. They were like "sure thing, we've got this".

The Alien Rangers 5-pack includes 6-inch scale figures of Delphine (White Ranger), Corcus (Black Ranger), Cestro (Blue Ranger), Aurico (Red Ranger), and Tideus (Yellow Ranger). Pre-orders are available here on Amazon (exclusive) for $120.99 with a release date set for June 1st.

A new Lightning Collection release is all well and good, but it comes at a time when Power Rangers fans are still reeling from the death of Jason David Frank (Tommy Oliver). There has been an outpouring of tributes since his passing, including this emotional song from Amy Jo Johnson. Johnson also shared a convention photo of herself with Frank, captioned, "Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique. My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace...'"

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers co-star Walter Emmanuel Jones also took to social media to express his grief and disbelief, saying that he "can't believe it, and "My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family."

Blake Foster, who appeared in Power Rangers Turbo, said he was stunned as well in a post that said "[I] cried all night. Heartbroken yet again. Lost my hero, our leader, my friend and an icon."

You can keep up with the latest Power Rangers news right here. Hopefully there will be better days ahead.