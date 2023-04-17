New Power Rangers Lightning Collection Pre-Orders: Turbo Red, Lightspeed Rescue Blue, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

During their Power Rangers 30th anniversary livestream earlier today, Hasbro revealed new additions to the Lightning Collection action figure leading up to the highly anticipated premiere of Power Rangers: Once and Always on Netflix. Several of these figures are available to pre-order now, including the Turbo Red Ranger T.J Johnson, Lightspeed Rescue Blue Ranger Chad Lee, and RPM Yellow Ranger Summer Landsdown.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Turbo Red Ranger ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Figure includes an auto blaster, Turbo Blade, and Turbo lightning sword.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Lightspeed Rescue Blue Ranger ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Figure includes a rescue blaster, alternate head, and alternate hands.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection RPM Yellow Ranger ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Figure includes Nitro Blaster, alternate head, and alternate hands.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Zord Ascension Project Mighty Morphin Dino Megazord Black and Gold Special Edition (179.99) – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive



The Lost Galaxy Yellow Ranger and the S.P.D. Yellow Ranger were also released recently for the Power Rangers Lightning Collection, and pre-orders are available via the links below.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection S.P.D. Yellow Ranger ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Includes Delta Max Striker, Delta Morpher, effects piece, alternate unmasked head, and alternate hands.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Lost Galaxy Yellow Ranger ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Includes an alternate head, dagger, blast effects, and a bazooka.

Finally, the release date for the Lightning Collection Alien Rangers 5-Pack is coming up fast on June 1st. The figures are inspired by the Alien Rangers of Aquitar that we saw in Season 3 of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. When the Power Rangers lose their powers, Zordon called on the Alien Rangers from the planet Aquitar to defend the Earth in their stead. They were like "sure thing, we've got this".

The Alien Rangers 5-pack includes 6-inch scale figures of Delphine (White Ranger), Corcus (Black Ranger), Cestro (Blue Ranger), Aurico (Red Ranger), and Tideus (Yellow Ranger). Pre-orders are available here on Amazon (exclusive) for $120.99.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will be premiering with Netflix around the world at these various times on April 19th, and features a confirmed returning cast with the likes of David Yost, Walter E. Jones, Catherine Sutherland, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, Johnny Yong Bosch, Barbara Goodson, and Richard Horvitz, along with the new addition of Charlie Kersh as Trini Kwan's daughter Minh. As for what to expect from the story of the Power Rangers' 30th Anniversary special, Netflix and Hasbro tease Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always as such:

"In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,' Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome."

If you want more, you can keep up with the latest Power Rangers news and action figure releases right here.