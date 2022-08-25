Power Rangers Week Day 4 Pre-Orders: Lightning Collection Snizzard and Time Force Blue-Ranger

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro's Power Week celebration runs from August 22nd through Power Rangers Day on August 28th, and it has included daily Lightning Collection figure reveals. For Day 4 of the celebration, Hasbro has unveiled Snizzard and Time Force Blue Ranger (with Vector Cycle) figures, which are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now for $33.99 each (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout). A breakdown of these two figures can be found below followed by details on previous Power Week reveals.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Snizzard Action Figure ($33.99): "Created by Finster to destroy the Rangers, the lizard-like Snizzard almost succeeds by powering up his bow with his Zapper Apple This 6-inch Lightning Collection Snizzard action figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, and a host of premium weapon accessories for awesome play and display potential. Accessories include the Snizzard's bow and arrow, a snake accessory, and snake whip accessory"

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Time Force Blue Ranger ($33.99): "This 6-inch Lightning Collection action figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable hands to display the Ranger in a variety of action poses, and a host of premium weapon accessories. The included vehicle includes show-inspired design and is in-scale with the figure for awesome play and display potential. Accessories including the Ranger's Chrono Sabers, Chrono Blaster, alternate hands, and an alternate head portraying the Ranger out of his helmet."

For Day 2 and Day 3 of Power Week, Hasbro revealed the fruits of a collaboration with Capcom on a Power Rangers x Street Fighter Lightning Collection mashup. It kicked off with an awesome Ryu Crimson Hawk Ranger figure which was followed by Chun-Li Blue Phoenix Ranger. Both are inspired by by the Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid fighting game Street Fighter DLC Pack.

The Ryu Crimson Hawk figure features swappable hands and 3 accessories in addition to loads of articulation. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $33.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout). The Chun-Li Blue Phoenix Ranger figure includes swappable hands and effects accessories, and can also be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth for the same price.

Day 1 of Hasbro's Power Week included the launch of this 6-inch Yellow Ranger figure from Dino Thunder, which includes swappable heads (with and without helmet / Kira Ford), a Thundermax Blaster, Ptera Grips, a blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for $24.99 with a release date set for March 2023.

The Dino Thunder Yellow Ranger figure follows several new Lightning Collection and Dino Fury releases that launched earlier this month. The new Lightning Collection releases include the Lost Galaxy Green figure and the Mighty Morphin Black figure, both of which are outlined below complete with pre-order links.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Lost Galaxy Green Figure / $24.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout) / Amazon: "This 6-inch Lightning Collection Lost Galaxy Green Ranger figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without his helmet, Quasar Saber (2 versions), Green Transdagger, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display."

Power Rangers Lightning Mighty Morphin Black Ranger Figure / $24.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout) / Amazon: "This 6-inch Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Black Ranger figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without his helmet, Extinguisher, Blade Blaster (in 3 modes), blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display."

The new Lightning Collection Power Rangers figures listed above are also part of a Wave 14 collection that will include two unannounced figures. Pre-orders for that set are also live here at Entertainment Earth for $99.99. Note that you won't be charged until it ships.

Additional Hasbro Power Rangers releases for July 31st / August 1st include:

"Taking place August 22-28, 2022, Power Week is a morphinominal celebration of all things centered around the Power Rangers brand, leading up to Power Rangers Day on August 28. Fans can expect news from Hasbro across the entire brand, including toy, entertainment, consumer products, publishing and digital gaming, along with exciting collaborations -- providing all-new ways for fans to celebrate the iconic Power Rangers brand." You can keep tabs on all of the Power Week news right here.